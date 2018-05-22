Two Indian women & instructor conquer Mt Everest

JAMSHEDPUR: Two women mountaineers and an instructor of the Tata Steel Adventure Foundation (TSAF) here have climbed the summit of the Mount Everest, a Tata Steel release said.

The two women mountaineers – Poonam and Swarnalata Dalai — and instructor Sandeep Toliya climbed the summit on Sunday, it said.

Poonam (21) hailed from Uttarkashi of Uttarakhand, while Swarnalata Dalai (20) is a native of Odisha.

They had been undergoing training at the TSAF for the past one year.

Sandeep Toliya has been working with TSAF for more than 10 years as senior instructor; it said adding that the mission was sponsored by the Tata Steel.

“It’s a great achievement by the trekkers which showcases their indomitable spirit, zeal and grit. We at Tata Steel are proud to have been able to support them to realize their dreams. TSAF, through this unique Endeavour, will continue to promote the adventure sports in the country,” vice president, corporate services of the Tata Steel, Sunil Bhaskaran said. PTI

