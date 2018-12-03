Two JeM modules busted, 10 arrested in J-K’s Pulwama

SRINAGAR: Two modules of militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were busted in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir in which 10 persons were arrested and huge quantity of incriminating material recovered, police said Monday.

A police spokesperson said a special team was constituted to investigate surge in militant attacks in Tral in which civilians and security forces were targeted and created an atmosphere of panic and fear in the area.

“Police in south Kashmir busted two terror modules of proscribed terror outfit JeM and arrested 10 of its associates in Tral area of Awantipora and Khrew area of Pampore,” the spokesperson said.

On the basis of material evidence collected, four persons, identified as Younis Nabi Naik, a resident of Pinglish, Fayaz Ahmad Wani, a resident of Reshipora, Riyaz Ahmad Ganaie, a resident of Nigeenpora and Bilal Ahmad Rather, a resident of Hafoo Nigeenpora were taken into custody, he said.

Investigation into the cases revealed their complicity in the attacks carried out in Tral area of south Kashmir, the spokesperson said.

He said another module was busted in Khrew area of Pampore in which six associates of JeM identified as Javaid Ahmad Parray, Yasir Bashir Wani, Tahir Yousuf Lone, Rafiq Ahmad Bhat, Javaid Ahmad Khanday and Imran Nazir — all residents of Khrew area — were arrested on the basis of incriminating materials recovered.

“Huge quantity of incriminating material was recovered from this terror module, including gelatin sticks, detonators, materials for making IEDs and grenades. All the incriminating material has been taken in case records to probe their complicity in other terror crimes,” he said. PTI

