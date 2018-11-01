Two LeT militants killed, jawan injured in Budgam encounter

SRINAGAR: Two Lashkar-e-Toiba militants were killed and a soldier injured Thursday in an encounter with security forces in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

“The security forces launched a search operation based on credible inputs about the presence of terrorists in Zagoo locality of Khansahib area of the district,” a police official said.

He said during the operation, the militants opened fire on the search party, prompting the security forces to retaliate.

“In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were neutralized. The security forces also recovered various incriminating material, including arms and ammunition from the site,” he added.

The slain militants were identified as Mukhtar Ahmad Khan, a resident of Arizal in Budgam and Mohammad Amin Mir of Pampore in Pulwama district.

“They were both involved in a series of terror attacks on security establishments in the area,” the official said.

He said an Army jawan also suffered injuries and was evacuated to the hospital for treatment.

“The injured jawan is stated to be stable,” he said, adding the police has registered a case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, an outdoor broadcasting (OB) van of a media organization was damaged in a stone-pelting incident in Budgam district, the police said.

The windscreen of the OB van of a television news agency was damaged after it was attacked by a stone-pelting mob while the media crew was on its way to cover the encounter, a police official said.

There were no reports of anyone getting hurt in the incident, he added. PTI

