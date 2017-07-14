Two soldiers martyred during Pakistan’s ceasefire violation

Srinagar: Pakistan has once again violated the ceasefire, killing two Indian Army soldiers during the sniper fire along the LoC on Wednesday. The two soldiers of Jammu & Kashmir Rifles were killed at Fukriya in Chowkibal, said Defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia.

Indian Army chief, General Bipin Rawat had arrived at the spot on Wednesday to review the security situation due to the terrorist attack on Amarnath pilgrims. –News Source

