Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

UAE names 2 astronauts to go to International Space Station

UAE names 2 astronauts to go to International Space Station
September 03
16:36 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

DUBAI: The ruler of Dubai has announced the names of two astronauts from the United Arab Emirates who will be heading to the International Space Station, a first for the Gulf nation. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who also serves as the UAE’s vice president and prime minister has made the announcement on Twitter.

Sheikh Mohammed named the astronauts as Hazza al-Mansouri and Sultan al-Nayadi. Their missions are scheduled for next year. The UAE has a fledgling space program with big ambitions. It hopes to launch its first locally made satellite, KhalifaSat, in October from Japan.  It also wants to launch a probe to Mars in 2020. The UAE says it wants to colonize Mars by 2117, with a fully functioning city of 600,000. PTI

 

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

  • Follow us on twiter





  • Polls

    Should one react to Rahul Gandhi's misinformed comments?

    • No (64%, 7 Votes)
    • Yes (36%, 4 Votes)

    Total Voters: 11

    Loading ... Loading ...

  •  

  • E-paper

    Epaper

  •  

  • POPULAR CATEGORIES

  • Subscribe To Our Mailing List


    Your e-mail will be secure with us. We will not share your information with anyone !

    Enter your email address:

    other subscribing options

  • Like us on Facebook !

    Facebook



  • Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.