UK hotel launches “lemoga” as stress-buster for guests

April 11
13:59 2019
LONDON: A UK hotel has launched “lemoga” classes for guests by roping in lemurs to teach them the poses of yoga, the ancient Indian practice, British media reported.
Lemurs are primates who are pretty friendly and outgoing and they have been enlisted by a Lake District hotel and spa, which is offering “lemoga” classes, the BBC reported April 2.
Armathwaite Hall and Spa, near Keswick in Cumbria, has launched the sessions as one of its “meet the wildlife” wellness activities.
Carolyn Graves, owner of Armathwaite Hall, told Chronicle Live: “As a wellness destination, we’re used to providing our guests with outdoor experiences which help relieve the symptoms of city living such as stress, sleep and pollution.

“Lemoga offers our guests the chance to feel at one with nature, at the same time joining in with the lemurs’ play time.”
Richard Robinson, manager of the adjoining wildlife park, said lemurs are ideal partners.
Robinson said: “When you watch lemurs they do some form of the poses naturally – that typical pose warming their bellies in the sunshine.”

“Guests are encouraged to practice their poses alongside the hotel and spa’s troupe of ring-tailed lemurs, in sessions named “lemoga”, The Telegraph reported.
“It seemed to be a really good combination to encourage people to have a go and spend time with a lemur.
“I don’t think you ever see an unhappy zoo keeper. We spend all our time with animals.
“We know how it makes us feel and if we can give a little piece of that to people then great,” Robinson said. PTI

