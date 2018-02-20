UK NRI duped of Rs 20.80 crores

PHAGWARA, Punjab: On a complaint lodged by UK based NRI Surinder Kumar the police have registered a case against seven persons on the charges of duping the victim of Rs 20.80 crores on the pretext of investing in a stock broking company being run by the accused Shinh family in Dubai. The accused include Adarsh Nagar Phagwara resident Sohan Lal Shinh, his sons Lohit, Veena, Lokesh, Dubai resident Cristina Lezovika, Deepti Bhalla and her mother Minakshi (both residents of Basant Nagar) Phagwara.

Phagwara Superintendent of Police Parminder Singh Bhandal told newsmen that the victim Surinder, resident of Soho Road Handsworth Birmingham UK, said in his complaint that he came in contact with of Shinh family through UK based NRI Deepti Bhalla who assured him of big profit. The complainant said the accused hatched a conspiracy to loot him under the cover of huge investment in their company. SP Bhandal said the victim disclosed that he came to India in 2015 where UK based NRI Deepti introduced him with the accused Minakshi and assured 30% profit after investing money in their company.

He gave Rs 30 lakh cash at that time and then gave them Rs 20.50 crores in installments of Rs 2 crores, 5 crores, 5 crores, 95,000 UK Pounds, Rs 3.30 lakh, Rs 45 lakh, Rs 1.55 crore, Rs1 crore and Rs 1.26 crore but the accused neither returned his money nor was the amount invested. No arrest has been made so for.

ASHOK KAURA

