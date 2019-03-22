Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

UK varsity students to give dental health help to India’s poor

UK varsity students to give dental health help to India’s poor
March 22
16:36 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON: A team of 10 students from a British university will visit India to provide medical and dental aid to the underprivileged people with limited access to basic healthcare facilities.

Led by Upen Patel and Ketan Patel, the dental students from the University of Birmingham, volunteering with the charity Satya Samaj UK, will arrive in Rishikesh for a four-day trip on Saturday.

They will provide medical and dental aid to the poor people of Rishikesh and the surrounding areas in the Himalayan region.

“The team will arrive in Rishikesh tomorrow and the volunteer activity camp takes places 9 am to 5 pm each day from Monday 25th to Friday 29th March,” International Communications Manager, University of Birmingham Tony Moran told PTI.

The group plans to work with local doctors and dentists to look after more than 500 adults and children at a special five-day dental, diabetes and asthma health camp, the university said in a statement on Thursday.

“Maintaining good oral care is essential for everyone and it is unacceptable that there are people in the world who do not have access to the basic means of keeping their mouth healthy by reducing the risk of dental decay and gum disease,” said Upen, Clinical Lecturer at the University of Birmingham.

“Students are looking forward to taking part in the health camp and helping the underprivileged people of Rishikesh and the surrounding Himalayan area to stay as healthy as possible,” he said.

The dental volunteers will provide an oral health check and show each patient how to clean their teeth and gums effectively to prevent disease.

“This trip is a really amazing opportunity to see an area of the world that I wouldn’t normally get a chance to see and a chance to help a large group of people who otherwise wouldn’t get access to such vital care. I think we are really fortunate in the UK to have the services we do,” said Louise Davis, a fourth-year dental student at the varsity.

Davis said the group will see over 100 patients a day, screen people for dental diseases, oral cancers, asthma, diabetes and give oral hygiene advice and donations.

“I hope the team will leave a lasting positive impression on the region of Rishikesh and the work we do over there will continue to benefit the community in the future,” the student said.

In addition to oral health checks, the camp will also host a diabetes and asthma screening facility to aid diagnosis and provide lifestyle advice to help control these conditions and improve the quality of these people’s lives.

Satya Samaj UK has been providing health camps for the past 15 years. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Tracy Hills

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House Living

Mountain House

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Robson Homes

Robson Homes Builders - Silicon Valley

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

#BREAKING BSP chief #Mayawati declares she won't contest Lok Sabha elections this time #Mayawati https://t.co/iMGWt7X4nQ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 20, 2019, 7:16 am

#WeWantChowkidar in the United States. NRI's stand up in support of @narendramodi ! Narendra Modi has again created… https://t.co/SYQG8IQ8Cz
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 19, 2019, 10:00 am

A legendary Common man. You will always remain in our hearts. A true Indian national. We hope you lived longer to m… https://t.co/TWjLntEr7W
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 18, 2019, 6:44 am

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says 40 people have been killed in shootings at two mosques in Christchur… https://t.co/JBVntc77Hm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 15, 2019, 6:55 am

Polls

Was This the Best Pravasi Bhartiya Divas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.