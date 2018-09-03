Something went wrong with the connection!

UN court hears case over strategic Indian Ocean islands

September 03
16:35 2018
THE HAGUE, Netherlands: Judges at the United Nations’ highest court are listening to arguments in a case focused on the legality of British sovereignty over the Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean, including Diego Garcia, where the US has a major military base. Mauritius argues that the Chagos archipelago has been part of its territory since at least the 18th century and was unlawfully taken by the UK in 1965, three years before the island nation gained independence from Britain.

Britain insists it has sovereignty over the archipelago, which it calls the British Indian Ocean Territory. The UK sealed a deal with the US in 1966 to use the territory for defense purposes.  Washington maintains a forward operating location there for aircraft and ships that contribute to regional and global security. PTI

