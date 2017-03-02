Underwater queen

Parineeti Chopra is yet to begin work on Rohit Shetty’s ‘Golmaal 4’ but before that she is trying her hand at scuba diving. In fact, the actress is now a certified scuba diver.

According to reports, Parineeti can now dive up to 40 meters or about 120 feet in open sea. Talking about her experience, she said that diving is an exhilarating experience and seeing the underwater flora and fauna especially sharks is surreal. Pari also added that her next target is to try scuba diving at night and that she wants to practice diving in heavy currents.

On the professional front, she is currently shooting for ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’ with Ayushmann Khurrana.