Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Unity mental health fined after workers assaulted

Unity mental health fined after workers assaulted
March 27
06:28 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

PORTLAND, Ore.: State workplace regulators have fined the Unity Center for Behavioral Health for failing to take steps to prevent future assaults on employees by patients struggling with mental illness.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the center in Portland was fined $1,650 after the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division (OSHA) found that Unity violated four safety rules and regulations.
Some of those violations are considered “serious.”

Among the alleged lapses, state investigation found that Unity has failed to properly log, document or investigate some of the roughly 300 assaults suffered by employees in the first seven months of operation.
State regulators analyzed assaults at the center from its opening on Jan. 31, 2017, to September 2017, which was the date an anonymous person filed a safety complaint.
A Unity spokesman says staff is reviewing the findings. -AP

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • Unity mental health fined after workers assaulted PORTLAND, Ore.: State workplace regulators have fined the Unity Center for Behavioral Health for failing to take steps to prevent future assaults on employees by patients struggling with mental illness....
  • Renewed scrutiny of menthol, tobacco flavors WASHINGTON: Federal health officials are taking a closer look at flavors in tobacco products that appeal to young people, particularly menthol-flavored cigarettes, which have escaped regulation despite nearly a decade...
  • Virginia health rankings reveal disparities RICHMOND, Va.: The affluent suburbs of Northern Virginia are the healthiest communities in the state, and lower-income localities, especially in the southern and western parts of the commonwealth, have the...
  • H-1B process to begin from April 2; premium processing suspended WASHINGTON: The US will start accepting petitions for H1-B visas from April 2, a federal agency announced as it temporarily suspended the premium processing of all such work visas, popular...
  • US marine arrested from Indo-Nepal border NEW DELHI: A 50-year-old US marine commando was arrested by the SSB from the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar after he was allegedly found roaming in the area in a suspicious...
  • Indian-origin brothers indicted for money laundering NEW YORK: Two Canadian brothers of Indian-origin have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly operating an Internet-based unlicensed money service business that processed more than USD 250...
  • Indian couple jailed for human trafficking WASHINGTON: An Indian couple in the US has been sentenced to a year’s imprisonment on charges of human trafficking and labor exploitation of an illegal immigrant from India. The couple...
  • ICE director to testify in California suit SACRAMENTO, Calif.: The nation’s top immigration enforcer is likely to testify in a lawsuit brought by the Trump administration over California’s so-called sanctuary laws seeking to protect people in the...
  • Family mourns Punjab youth killed by ISIS PHAGWARA: It was a deep shock for the family of Phagwara village Bohani youth Sukhwinder Singh (37) as they were hoping he would return back safe from Iraq as his...
  • Global effort needed on Syria crisis: Satyarthi NEW DELHI: Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi has called for immediate global Endeavour to solve the Syrian refugee crisis, and said the goal of providing security and education to children and...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.