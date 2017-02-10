UNO ropes in Satinder Sartaaj for campaign against trafficking

NEW DELHI: Folk singer Satinder Sartaaj has been roped in by the United Nations Office on Drugs under its project against human trafficking called “Blue Heart Campaign”.

The 34-year-old artist has collaborated with other celebrated Indian musicians like AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam in this drive to spread awareness about the illegal practice through ‘Music to Inspire’ album.

The album also includes songs by world famous artistes such as Ozark Henry, Karmin, Joss Stone, Jack Atlantis, Tisha Campbell, Steve London and Lee England.

Talking about the initiative, Sartaaj explains the Blue Heart reflects upon the sad state of those who are trafficked and cold-hearted nature of the ones carrying out this trade.

“We are committed to being responsive to the needs of our youth and young adults, cultivating their God-given talents and gifts and enabling them to grow in their respective fields,” Sartaaj said in a statement.

There are 30 million slaves living under human trafficking and 80 per cent are women.

The album was launched at UN Office here by the HE President of the General Assembly, Peter Thompson–PTI