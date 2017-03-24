UP CM’s surprise guests – Mulayam’s daughter-in-law, BSP leader

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Aditya Nath Yogi today had two unexpected guests – SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna and BSP leader Ramvir Upadhya – at the VVIP guest house here where he is presently putting up.

Aparna Yadav, who unsuccessfully contested the Assembly election from the Lucknow Cantt seat, is Mulayam’s younger daughter-in-law.

The meeting, which is being termed a “courtesy call”, has raised eyebrows as Aparna had also attended a public function of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state capital earlier.

She arrived with a bouquet of flowers at the VVIP guest house and was present there for around 20 minutes.

The other surprise guest was senior BSP leader Ramvir Upadhaya.

Upadhyaya, who earlier tried to dodge the waiting media persons, later said that he met the chief minister to draw his attention over an attempt on the life of his son in the recent past.

“I raised the issue of security of my son and myself with the chief minister who assured that he will look into the matter,” he said.–PTI