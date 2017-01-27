UP confers Pravasi award on Acharya Pandey

FREMONT, CA: Uttar Pradesh is one of the largest states in India with a GDP of US$147.92 billion. In the past five years, the State has grown remarkably in terms of both state domestic product and per capita income. Uttar Pradesh has claimed the top spot with the highest share of about 15 per cent in PPP projects across India and has the highest share of about 22 per cent in terms of value in total PPP investment projects under construction across India.

Akhilesh Yadav led Uttar Pradesh government has conferred the ‘Uttar Pradesh Ratna’ awards on NRIs from the state who had made a significant contribution in state or in a foreign country in varied fields. One of our eminent and long term Bay area residents, Acharya Krishna Kumar Pandey was awarded “Uttar Pradesh Pravasi Bhartiya Ratna” on 4th Jan 2017 in Lucknow.

Acharya Pandey is a social, spiritual and religious leader. He is also the Founder and President of Shiv Durga Temple, Bay Area. He was among 15 other NRIs awardees from various countries who have their roots in Uttar Pradesh. Acharya Ji has served Indian Army for 18 years as Dharma Guru. He came to US in 2003 at the request of his followers, to offer social, religious and spiritual service.

He was also awarded Hind Ratan award and Mahatma Gandhi Samman by NRI Welfare Society of India in January 2015 in Delhi and Jaipur. Indian community in US is proud of his religious and community services. He was invited as an honored guest at World Alliance of Religious Peace Summit at Seoul, South Korea in 2014 where religious and social leaders from around 150 countries were assembled. He represented Hinduism from US.

India Post News Service