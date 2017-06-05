Urgent Aid required for cyclone-hit communities: UN Agencies

The tropical cyclone Mora that devastated the lives of innumerable people in Sri Lanka, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Northeast India, Myanmar, Bhutan and Tibet has now made an entry into Bangladesh. According to reports, this cyclone has killed at least 9 people and destroyed homes of over 50,000 families till now.

Seeing this, the different agencies of United Nations have called for an urgent aid to assist the people affected by this natural calamity.

“There is an urgent need for shelter materials,” said Andrej Mahecic, the spokesperson of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). “Food rations, drinking water and latrines are some of the other needs identified so far in the cyclone-affected areas,” he added.

It has been reported that the Rohingya community, which had settled in Bangladesh, has been demolished. While 33,000 Rohingya refugees are staying in the official camps of Kutupalong and Nayapara, about 200,000 Rohingyas are living at the local villages.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) launched an appeal for USD 3.7 million to help the Rohingya in Bangladesh. The objective of this appeal is to fund about 80,000 people, targeting health, water, sanitation, shelter and protection. -PTI

