US condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan

WASHINGTON: The US Friday condemned two terrorist attacks in Pakistan and said that it will continue to look for opportunities to cooperate with Islamabad to counter regional threats.

Three attackers opened fire and detonated a hand grenade near the Chinese Consulate in Karachi, killing four people before being shot dead by security forces.

A few hours later, an attack on a marketplace in Pakistan’s northwestern tribal region of Orakzai claimed at least 32 lives.

“The United States stands with the Pakistani people in the face of these terrorist acts, and will continue to seek opportunities to cooperate with the Pakistani government to combat these threats in the region,” State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said.

The United States condemns in the strongest terms today’s terrorist attacks in Orakzai and Karachi, Pakistan, which killed over 30 people and injured dozens more, she said.

“We send our deepest condolences to the victims’ families and wish for the speedy recovery of those injured,” she said.

The US also commends the Pakistani security forces’ quick and brave response to the attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi that prevented further loss of life, Nauert said. PTI

Comments

comments