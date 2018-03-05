US lawmakers greet Indian-Americans on Holi

WASHINGTON: US lawmakers have greeted Indian-Americans on Holi as they celebrated the beginning of spring and the triumph of good over the evil.

“For Indians, Hindus, and others celebrating across the world, Holi is a joyous festival of color. Each year, we come together to celebrate the beginning of spring and the triumph of good over evil. To those celebrating across the world – including those in my district – I wish a very happy Holi!,” Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said.

Noting that Holi is a time of spiritual renewal celebrated by Hindus and people of all backgrounds across the country and around the world, Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard said, Holi represents the victory of good over evil, the onset of spring, and gratitude for the many blessings in lives.

“Holi is a joyous celebration of light vanquishing darkness and the triumph of good over evil. This new spring season, let us recommit to spreading love and tolerance within our own communities, and celebrate the ties that bind us closer together. From my family to yours, have a very happy Holi! Be well,” Indian American Congressman Ami Bera said.

Democratic Caucus Chairman Joe Crowley said the festival of Holi, known as the Festival of Colors, is a time for communities to come together to celebrate the arrival of spring.

“The festival has become a tradition celebrated by many in New York City and around the country. I wish a happy Holi to all those celebrating this joyous festival,” Crowley said.

Holi is a very special time for families and friends to commemorate the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil, said Congresswoman Grace Meng.

“To all who observe, I send my very best wishes for a joyous and colorful holiday,” she said.

Holi, the Festival of Color, marks the beginning of spring. It’s a celebration of the renewal of life and rebirth, said Congresswoman Linda Sanchez, adding that it is a time of hope for a more loving and accepting future.-PTi

