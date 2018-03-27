Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

US marine arrested from Indo-Nepal border

US marine arrested from Indo-Nepal border
March 27
06:02 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: A 50-year-old US marine commando was arrested by the SSB from the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar after he was allegedly found roaming in the area in a suspicious manner.
David Doohyun Kyung, a United States (US) Marine Corps commando, was apprehended on March 19 night and is being questioned by the sleuths of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), external intelligence agency RAW and local police, an SSB spokesperson said.
USD 1,919, a compass and an ID card were seized from Kyung after he was intercepted by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) troops near the Khouna border post in Jainagar of Madhubani district.

Kyung has been handed over to the local police, he said.
During preliminary questioning, Kyung said that he was a US citizen and produced a tourist visa for Nepal that will expire on April 12, the spokesperson said.
“On detailed questioning by security agencies, including the IB, the RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) and the police, it was found that he had visited India on October 26, 2017, and was asked to leave the country on January 17.
“His visa was cancelled and he was deported on January 26,” he said.
It was not immediately clear as to why Kyung was deported then. The spokesperson said Kyung hails from South Korea, but he migrated to the US in 1998.

Kyung claimed that from Delhi he went to South Korea and on March 12, he left that country to visit Nepal, the spokesperson said.
“His statements were found contradictory as he had the tickets and boarding pass, but there was no such entry in his passport.
“According to him after reaching Nepal he visited the country and he was apprehended by the SSB while he came to visit Janakpur (Nepal) and its nearby village area,” the spokesperson said.

Security officials said the fact that he was trying to enter into the Indian side late at night, after being deported once from the country, was a “worrying development” and his credentials and motives are now being probed further.
The police and intelligence agencies are in the process of obtaining further details about him from the US Embassy in Delhi, they said.
US marines are tasked to conduct amphibious operations with the United States Navy.-PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • H-1B process to begin from April 2; premium processing suspended WASHINGTON: The US will start accepting petitions for H1-B visas from April 2, a federal agency announced as it temporarily suspended the premium processing of all such work visas, popular...
  • US marine arrested from Indo-Nepal border NEW DELHI: A 50-year-old US marine commando was arrested by the SSB from the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar after he was allegedly found roaming in the area in a suspicious...
  • Indian-origin brothers indicted for money laundering NEW YORK: Two Canadian brothers of Indian-origin have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly operating an Internet-based unlicensed money service business that processed more than USD 250...
  • Indian couple jailed for human trafficking WASHINGTON: An Indian couple in the US has been sentenced to a year’s imprisonment on charges of human trafficking and labor exploitation of an illegal immigrant from India. The couple...
  • ICE director to testify in California suit SACRAMENTO, Calif.: The nation’s top immigration enforcer is likely to testify in a lawsuit brought by the Trump administration over California’s so-called sanctuary laws seeking to protect people in the...
  • Family mourns Punjab youth killed by ISIS PHAGWARA: It was a deep shock for the family of Phagwara village Bohani youth Sukhwinder Singh (37) as they were hoping he would return back safe from Iraq as his...
  • Global effort needed on Syria crisis: Satyarthi NEW DELHI: Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi has called for immediate global Endeavour to solve the Syrian refugee crisis, and said the goal of providing security and education to children and...
  • Trump rails against sanctuary cities WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump convened some of the nation’s top law enforcement officials to rail against so-called sanctuary cities as he continues his crackdown on jurisdictions that flout federal immigration...
  • Immigrant in widely seen video is released SAN DIEGO: A Mexican woman in the U.S. illegally who was dragged away from her daughters by authorities in a widely viewed video was being released on her own recognizance...
  • Michigan, Ohio see rise in immigrant arrests DETROIT: A newspaper review of federal records has found that the number of immigrants arrested or deported by federal agents in Michigan and Ohio has risen in the past year...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.