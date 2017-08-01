US Muslims find supportive neighbors, but foe in the White House

New York: While Donald Trump’s Presidency began a massive suspicion about the Islamic religion and culture, the US Muslims have also gained a great deal of support from individual Americans and hope to eventually blend in their society, according to a study.

About 3 quarters of the American Muslims find the US President unfriendly, while 62% of them say that they have noticed quite a hostile nature towards Muslims and other immigrants.

However, almost half of the US Muslim population has pointed out that they have received certain expressions of encouragement from the non-Muslims in the last year.

“There’s a sense among the American Muslim population that others are beginning to understand them and beginning to sympathise with them,'” said Amaney Jamal, a Princeton University political scientist and adviser to Pew researchers. -AP

