US NRI organizes Marathon for Mankind

PHAGWARA: A Marathon for Mankind (‘Ik Daur Manukhta De Naam’) was organized here to strengthen inter-faith amity, communal harmony, universal brotherhood and global peace, besides spreading Sikh gospel of ‘sarbat da bhala’ (well-being of all) and equality.

Over 3,000 men and women of all age groups took part in it.

It was organized by USA-based educationist and Sikh bard/hymn singer (‘kirtaniya’) Sant Anoop Singh Una Sahibwale as part of the series of various programs held at Bhai Ghanaiya Seva Simran Kendar Phagwara from September 28 to October 22 to commemorate tri-centenary of Bhai Ghanaiya’s death anniversary.

Planting 300 samplings for eco-friendly environment, light and sound program on the life and message of Bhai Ghanaiya, pilgrimage to Mohiwal (his old place), Anandpur Sahib, baptism of youths, Gurmat Samagam were among these programs.

Sikh high priest of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, Anandpur Sahib, Giani Raghbir Singh addressed the congregation.

Sant Anoop Singh runs educational, musical, medical and religious institutions in Phagwara in Punjab and Una Sahib in Himachal Pradesh. He is now settled in Los Angeles, California in America.

Sikhs for Equality, Punjab stalwart Sukhdev Singh Khalsa was the convener of the Marathon.

Religious leaders of Muslim, Hindu, Jain and Sikh communities marked their presence in it to highlight inter-faith humanitarian creed.

Attended mostly by youths drawn from schools, colleges and universities, the Marathon for Mankind was also joined by some elderly peoples.

It was flagged off from local Bhai Ghanaiya Nagar by former Akal Takht Head Priest Prof Manjit Singh and Sant Annop Singh jointly.

T-shirts were distributed free to participants.

Punjabi film actor cum singer Tarsem Singh Jassar and Punjabi Sufi singer Bir Singh, who were its main attractions, motivated youths on this occasion.

Bhai Ghanaiya (also spelt as Kanhaiya), who founded Sevapanthi Samparday (a selfless service Sikh order), was a devout Sikh of Guru Teg Bahadur and Guru Gobind Singh, ninth and tenth Sikh Gurus.

He is considered precursor of Red Cross movement as he had done humanitarian service 159 years before the Red Cross was set up and what the latter started doing later.

Virtually a born philanthropist, Bhai Ghanaiya (1648-1718) used to serve water with his ‘mashak’ (a goatskin water pouch) to and apply balm on the wounds of even enemies on the battlefield during different battles that the tenth Guru had fought against Mughuls and Pahari Rajas.

