US: Pakistan using India as excuse to support terrorism

The Trump administration has concluded that Pakistan is using India’s threat of encirclement as a mere excuse to support its terror groups.

“What India is doing in Afghanistan is not a threat to Pakistan. They’re not building military bases. They’re not deploying troops,” National Security Council (NSC) spokesman Michael Anton said.

“In the worst case,” the official added, “the Pakistani government has been guilty of active direct support for terrorist groups.”

“Indians are not doing the things that would constitute encirclement, for lack of a better term, which is one of the things that the Pakistanis complain about,” he said.

He spoke up after Trump laid out his policy for Afghanistan and the larger South Asian region. The President is looking forward to a greater involvement from India while criticising Pakistan for tolerating terrorism and for its support to terrorists. –PTI

