Please set up your API key!

India Post

US should not look at CPEC from India’s perspective: Pak

US should not look at CPEC from India’s perspective: Pak
October 12
10:13 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: Dismissing US’ concern over the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that Washington should not look at the multi-billion project from India’s perspective as it would provide a platform that would benefit all.

The CPEC will provide a platform for bringing together South and Central Asian, Middle Eastern and African countries by physically joining them through an economic corridor, Dawn News quoted Iqbal as saying.

The USD 50 billion CPEC passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), over which India has conveyed its protests to China. The area covers Karakoram mountain ranges, including the Siachen glacier.

India has been severely critical of the CPEC, saying the project violates its sovereignty as it runs through PoK.

Iqbal, who was the keynote speaker at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies here, urged the US to deal with Pakistan on its own “merit”, instead of tagging it to other states and issues in the region.

“CPEC is not a conspiracy against anyone. It is not a security plan. It is a plan for economic prosperity, which is bringing investment in the energy, infrastructure and other key sectors,” said Iqbal when reminded of US objections to the plan to build a corridor.

Defense Secretary James Mattis last week said the CPEC passes through disputed territory and the US could not ignore this fact. This was seen in Islamabad as a direct endorsement of India’s position on the project, which passes through PoK.

However, Iqbal said US concerns about CPEC were unfounded. “It will benefit all and will provide a platform for bringing together South and Central Asian, Middle Eastern and African countries by physically joining them through an economic corridor,” he said.

“So, I think, the US should not look at CPEC from the Indian perspective, but as a source for peace, stability and prosperity in the region. CPEC can bring the much-needed stability to a region that has suffered from war for the last several decades,” Iqbal added.

“Pakistan is also a sovereign nation. We have our own dignity and want others to respect that,” he said. “If the US looks at the region from India s perspective, it will harm the region and US interests too. So, it is necessary that the US should view the situation from an independent perspective, not from someone else s point of view,” he said.

Viewing Pakistan from someone else’s perspective would create complications and only terrorists would benefit from it, he added.-PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

LATEST ARTICLES

 Breaking News
  • Grand celebration for ‘Golden Brick Awards’ DUBAI: Phoenix Duo Matrix in association with ‘World Wide Federation for International Real Estate Investors’ proudly celebrated and organised the 2nd edition of “Golden Brick Awards ” an initiative to...
  • India Post launches Dubai edition DUBAI: The Middle Eastern edition of India Post, the US-based celebrated community newsmagazine for Indian Diaspora, was unveiled here during the presentation ceremony of the 2nd edition of “Golden Brick...
  • 10 tips for managing Diwali this year The Hindu Festival of Lights evokes joy, celebration, and a time of auspicious spending or investing. And with some careful planning, Diwali devotees can avoid overspending yet still ensure family...
  • Congressional delegation to visit India to discuss space, cyber security WASHINGTON: A bipartisan Congressional delegation is scheduled to visit India next week to discuss key issues of cyber security and space co-operation. The delegation comprising of 11 lawmakers is being...
  • HC acquits parents Talwars in Aarushi murder case ALLAHABAD: The Allahabad High Court today acquitted Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the murder of their teenage daughter Aarushi and their domestic help Hemraj in 2008. The verdict ends a...
  
© 2017 Copyright . All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.