US Sikhs thank Modi for Kartarpur corridor

WASHINGTON: The American Sikh community has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the laying of the foundation stone for the Kartarpur corridor in Punjab.

“We the Sikh diaspora are thankful to Narendra Modi and his government for realising the long-cherished dream of Sikhs in India and abroad and laying the foundation stone for the Kartarpur corridor on November 26, 2018,” the ‘Sikhs of America’ organisation said in a resolution addressed to the prime minister.

“Since the foundation stone was laid on the Pakistan side also, Sikhs across the globe are looking forward to the much-anticipated pilgrimage,” said the resolution.

A copy of the resolution was presented to senior officials of the Indian Embassy here at an event organised by Sikhs of America in the Maryland suburb of Washington.

The much-awaited corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur – the final resting place of the Sikh faith’s founder Guru Nanak – with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Gurdaspur district and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims, who will only have to obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, established in 1522 by Guru Nanak.

“For the last few months, good news has been coming for the Sikh community in India and abroad,” Jasdip Singh chairman of Sikhs of America said as he praised the role of the Indian government in bringing to justice some of the accused involved in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

“We are seeing some light at the end of the tunnel. However, there is lot to be done,” Singh said, hoping that in the coming weeks and months other politicians involved in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots would also be brought to justice.

He said the government had addressed most of their concerns including removal of some Sikhs from the visa blacklist. PTI

