‘US trade rep unlikely to participate in WTO meet called by India’

NEW DELHI: US Trade Representative (USTR) Robert Lighthizer is unlikely to participate in the WTO mini-ministerial meeting called by India here on March 20 to discuss ways to take forward important issues in the World Trade Organization, an official said today.

India has invited trade ministers of over 50 nations including the US, China and Pakistan to discuss key issues related with areas like agriculture and services.

The US Trade Representative would not be able to join in the deliberations, an official said.

So far about 15 trade ministers have confirmed their participation.

This would be an informal meeting of the WTO members and India is expecting representatives from every country in the deliberations, including WTO Director General Roberto Azevedo.

“Members would be discussing issues which are creating hurdles in progress of negotiations in the multi-lateral body,” the official said.

The issues which are not moving forward include finding a permanent solution for food security purposes; trade facilitation measures to push services trade and appointment of members in the WTO’s dispute settlement body.-PTI

