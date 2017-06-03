US Visas: 40% decline for Pak, 28% increase for India

The reign of US President Donald Trump has led to a drop in the number of US visas granted to Pakistani nationals, while a 28% increase in the non-immigrant US visas to Indians, according to the latest monthly official data.

In the year of 2016, around 78,637 non-immigrant visas were granted to the Pakistanis, under the Obama administration.

“Visa demand is cyclical, not uniform throughout the year and affected by various factors at the local and international level. Visa issuance numbers tend to increase during peak travel seasons, such as during the summer and the winter holidays, though there may be different trends at the country, nationality, or visa-category level” a spokesperson of the state department stated.

When it comes to India, the citizens received 87,049 visas in April and 97,925 visas in March, 2017. However, Indians were granted 72,082 non-immigrant visas each month in the year of 2016.

Apart from Pakistan, other Muslim-majority countries are too facing the same issue, with a 20% decline of US visas in April 2017, according to a report. -PTI

