Usain Bolt bids farewell at London

Athlete Usain Bolt got quite emotional while taking his final bow on the track at the end of the World Championships in London on Sunday. The world’s fastest man declared that he would not be darting anymore.

When the reporters asked him if he was going to make a comeback, Bolt said, “No, I’ve seen too many people come back and make things worse and shame themselves. I won’t be one of those people who come back.”

Although he lost his last race, the 30 year old Jamaican was consoled by saying, “Muhammad Ali lost his last fight too — so don’t be too stressed about it”.

He has also revealed that his coach, Glen Mills wants him to become his coaching assistant.

“I’ve proved with hard work anything is possible. I personally think this is a good message to the kids. ‘Push on, be strong, be as good as you can be’ – that’s a good legacy to leave’.”

When asked about his immediate aims, he said, “The first thing I’m going to do is have some fun. Have a party and have a drink. I need to chill.”- News Source

