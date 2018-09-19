Something went wrong with the connection!

Usha Uthup institutes Stagecraft Award
September 19
17:16 2018
KOLKATA: Indian pop icon Usha Uthup has instituted ‘Stagecraft Award’ to acknowledge the contributions of technicians, who are the backstage heroes of any entertainment show, and has roped in Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee as the ‘face’ of the award.

This year there will be 16 award categories, three special awards and one ‘Hall Of Fame’ award, Uthup told a press meet here.

The categories will include Best Event Set Designer, Best Sound Engineer (Stage), Best Choreographer, Best Make-Up Artist, Best Costume Designer, Best Theatre Production, Best Event Director, Best Event Manager, Special Awards and Special Jury Recognition Award, she said on Tuesday.

“The aim of the foundation is to give recognition to those who work tirelessly behind the stage to make any on-stage performance successful,” Uthup said.

Uthup, the founder trustee of Stagecraft Foundation, said the award function will be held on September 22, 2018 and the winner of the ‘Hall of Fame’ award will be disclosed on that day.

Chatterjee said “We must give these craftsmen the limelight once at least which they truly deserve.”

The jury members for the award 2018 included percussionist Tanmoy Bose, danseuse Tanushree Shankar, theatre personality-actor Bratya Basu and fashion designer Agnimitra Paul. PTI

