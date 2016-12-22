UTCC hosts Grand Christmas festivities

CHICAGO: The Chicago Telugu Christian people group arranged excellent Christmas festivities “Carols by Candle lights” – a night overflowing with pleasant songs and music organized by Vijender Doma and Johnson Sukka of United Telugu Christian Community of Chicago [UTCC] on Friday December 9 at North Shore Banquets Chicago.

In spite of the nasty climate conditions, the Christmas Candlelights evening cantata drew huge participation from different denominational places of worship. Over 300 congregated for the celebration of Christmas. The program emceed by Rev. John Bushi and Rev. Paul Gorre started with the opening prayer followed by the Choir with individuals wearing seasons customary clothing. The Gujarati congregation performed with some beautiful Hindi Christmas songs, followed by the Pakistani Choir performance that was cheered with great applause.

The versatile Gospel singer Bro. Raj Prakash Paul, Calvary Ministries, India, took the stage with a word of prayer. He composed over 40 songs, with music and singing by Bro. Raj Prakash Paul. He sang one of his very well known songs ‘Yesu Rakshaka Sata Koti Stotram’ interacting with the whole congregation singing and clapping. Bro. Paul shared the word of God from John 3:16.

God’s love towards mankind and the fulfillment of the prophesy, on the cross sin lost its power and on the resurrection death lost its power.

Rev. Chakravarthy Zadda later introduced to the congregation other guest speaker for the evening Rev. Dr. T. M. Emmanuel, Principal Andhra Christian Theological College (ACTC). He shared the word of God taken from the Gospel Luke 2:8-14. He informed that ACTC is planning to start online courses.

Community leaders Dr. Vijay Prabhakar, Dr. NandanToguru, Pakistan Christian Community President Sohail Bakhsh, Congressman Danny Davis Office director Mother Tina Love, Office Secretary, Multi Ethinic Task Force Executive officer Nagender Sripada and Surender Charles were among the attendees.

Later in the program the congregation held the candles while the choir sang ‘Silent Night’, followed by prayers by Bishop. Jacob Agepog. Vote of thanks was offered by Bro. Jason Bandi. The program ended after meet and greet with fellowship dinner.

India Post News Service