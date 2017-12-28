Vaishnav Samaj & VYOE sponsor Toys for Tots

CHICAGO: Vaishnav Samaj of Midwest (VSM) and Vallabh Youth Organization – Education (VYOE) sponsored their first Toys for Tots event on December 11 at Shreejidwar Haveli Addison, a Chicago suburb.

Members of the Vaishnav community collected 150 toys for donation. Dr Umang Patel welcomed VYOE Sunday school, volunteers, Board of trustees and invited dignitaries. He thanked volunteers of VYOE for achieving phenomenal success of recruiting over 120 students in Sunday school in span of just two years.

The event was attended by Evelyn Sanguinetti, Lt. Governor of Illinois, Tim Schneider State GOP Chairman, John Dabrowski, Bloomingdale Township Assessor, Seth Lewis a State Senate Candidate and Dr. Bhavna Sharma-Lewis, District 76 Superintendent.

Nimish Jani introduced Evelyn Sanguinetti Lt. Governor of Illinois.

Commencing her address with Namaste, Lt. Governor thanked VSM and VYOE for organizing the Toys for Tots drive and contributing to the greater community and giving her auspicious beautiful gift of ‘shawl’.

Timothy Sneider started address with greeting “Jaya Shrikrishna.” He advised students that for achieving sincere lasting pleasure, contentment and ultimate ‘Nirvana’ in one’s life, one should be giving rather than receiving gifts. John Dabrowski wished all the success for the future endeavors.

VYOE also organized the presence of Santa Claus during the event in which children took their pictures with the Santa.

The presence of the distinguished leaders provided evidence of the growth and expansion of the local Vaishnav community over the last two decades. As an example, the Diwali and Hindu New Year event at the Haveli this year was attended by over three thousand individuals.

Shreejidwar Haveli is a non-profit religious organization. It is dedicated to serve the religious and cultural needs of the Hindu community since 2005 and is one of cornerstones Haveli of the Midwest region.

VYOE is a Global non-profit organization that offers a unique learning program to develop an appreciation for India’s rich cultural heritage, a sound value system and a variety of life skills to the children for a more productive and well-rounded life.

Suresh Bodiwala

