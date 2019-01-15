Auli : Most popular skiing ski resort Auli is the most popular skiing destination of Uttarakhand state. Situated in Chamoli district of Garhwal region and covering elevation from 2,519mts to 3,050mts above sea level, it is blessed...

After floods, Munnar woos tourists with sub-zero temp MUNNAR: With broken roads and landslide scarred mountains, this hill station had been a mute reminder of the deadly August floods in Kerala, the worst in a century, which ravaged...

Insurance made compulsory for Ladakh tourists LEH: In view of casualties every year, tourists now have to undergo a compulsory health check-up and get medical insurance to get permission to trek the ‘frozen Zanskar riverine route’...

Goa Carnival to begin on March 2 PANAJI: The popular Goa Carnival will begin in the coastal state from March 2, Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar has said. He said the tourism department was expecting better footfalls during...

Tech panel to inspect Jammu ropeway JAMMU: The Governor’s administration in Jammu and Kashmir has constituted a technical committee to inspect the Jammu ropeway project, aimed at boosting tourism here, an official said. The order issued...

Naidu inaugurates AP’s seventh airport AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh’s seventh airport at Orvakallu near Kurnool city has been inaugurated by chief minister N Chandrababu Nadu, setting the stage for transforming the region into a more developed...

Buddha circuit train from February 14 NAGPUR, Maharashtra: A special tourist train launched by the Railways covering prominent places associated with Lord Buddha and started in memory of chief Constitution maker B R Ambedkar will commence...

Travel advisories by US, UK ‘insult’ to Kerala THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Travel advisories issued by the US and the UK asking their citizens travelling Kerala to be vigilant in the backdrop of the violent protests against women’s entry to Sabarimala...

Vaishno Devi shrine receives snowfall JAMMU: The cave shrine of Vaishno Devi located in the Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district received the season’s first snowfall January 6 even as pilgrims continued their...