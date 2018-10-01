Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Valencia in Morgan Hill will begin Phase 2 sales soon

Valencia in Morgan Hill will begin Phase 2 sales soon
October 01
15:18 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Special Feature

Valencia in Morgan Hill by Dividend Homes has been selling fast, and it’s no surprise why with unique combination of location, design and price that come together so beautifully.  The thoughtfully designed duet and single-family detached homes are two-story and are offered in an array of floorplan options to best suit your family’s needs.This remarkable new neighborhood was thoughtfully designed to include all the amenities you desire, including a pool, spa,and clubhouse alongside a beautiful display of Mediterranean architecture and lush landscaping.

The second and final phase will begin selling soon, and the Priority List is forming now.  Get pre-approved today and your name will be added to the Priority List in the order your pre-approval is received.  Those on the Priority List will get first opportunity to purchase the homes at Valencia prior to the general public.

The 3-to 5-bedroom plus loft floor plans range from approximately 1,796 to 2,765 square feet and are perfect for both singles and growing families.  Each residence is built with premium Dividend Homes craftsmanship and is appointed with designer finishes and features. And it isn’t just what’s on the inside that counts because the exteriors are just as impressive with tile, brick and iron accents.

Get everything you desire in a new home when you live at Valencia. The extensive neighborhood amenities are just moments from your doorstep and recreational activities are plentiful within the surrounding area. Enjoy a day in the sun at the community pool or take a short drive over to Monterey or Santa Cruz.  Wine connoisseurs will be elated by the superb wineries located along the nearby Santa Clara Valley Wine Trail.  And there are a multitude of local lakes and parks nearby full of hiking trails and boating opportunities.

Located just blocks from downtown Morgan Hill, you have a wide selection of entertainment.  Foodies will enjoy a variety of restaurants of both casual and international fare.If you prefer to stay in and enjoy the luxuries of your gorgeous new home, hosting is easy.  Cater to a group of friends from your gourmet kitchen or entertain a large group from the community clubhouse with adjacent BBQ area.

Kids will love living at Valencia. There’s lots of fun to be had at the community pool and children’s play area. Parents will love that their kids have plenty of outdoor entertainment conveniently within their neighborhood. And children will attend the award-winning Morgan Hill Unified School District including El Toro Elementary, Martin Murphy Middle, and Ann Sobrato High.

Venturing out for work is easy because the heart of Silicon Valley is just a short commute away. If you prefer to go green and save on gas, you can hop on the Caltrain at the nearby Morgan Hill Caltrain Station. Get everywhere you need to be in no time from this premier Morgan Hill location.

Dividend Homes is pleased to offer this beautiful collection of homes starting in the low-$900,000s.

If you are interested in purchasing a home at Valencia, please contact one of our preferred lenders to get pre-approved. Our preferred lender information, as well as more information about this exciting new community and the floor plans, can be found onour website at ValenciaMH.com.

If you have any questions, please call (669) 888-3780 or email ValenciaSales@DividendHomes.com.  The sales office is open Monday from 2pm-6pm and Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 11am-6:00pm and is located at 17790 Calle Granada, Morgan Hill, CA.  We look forward to meeting you soon.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Advertisement

FOg Diwali Mela

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Will Yameen allow the new Maldives govt to function?

  • Yes (67%, 2 Votes)
  • No (33%, 1 Votes)

Total Voters: 3

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper

Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List


Your e-mail will be secure with us. We will not share your information with anyone !

Enter your email address:

other subscribing options

Like us on Facebook !

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • ACLU sues police force over immigration CONCORD, N.H.: The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a federal lawsuit against a New Hampshire city for allegedly detaining a Jordanian man on immigration violations after he helped authorities nab...
  • Valencia in Morgan Hill will begin Phase 2 sales soon Special Feature Valencia in Morgan Hill by Dividend Homes has been selling fast, and it’s no surprise why with unique combination of location, design and price that come together so...
  • Fall harvest at Wallis Ranch in Dublin Saturday Sept 29 Special Feature DUBLIN, CA: You’re invited to a day of apple-filled fun and festivities at the Wallis Ranch Fall Harvest in Dublin! Come out Saturday September 29 from 11:00 am...
  • Hyderabad sees 26% rise in housing prices NEW DELHI: Housing prices in Hyderabad rose have increased by 26 per cent since 2013 despite weak investor sentiments and agitation for Telangana, according to property consultant ANAROCK. “Hyderabad, a...
  • States have to conform to central law: Puri NEW DELHI: In the wake of West Bengal notifying its own real estate act, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri has made it clear that there is no ambiguity when it...
  • Godrej partners Shipra Group for luxury project NEW DELHI: Realty firm Godrej Properties has said it will develop a new luxury housing project in Noida in partnership with Shipra Group. This is Godrej Properties’ fourth project in...
  • Motilal Oswal raises 575 cr for realty fund NEW DELHI: Motilal Oswal Real Estate (MORE) has said it has raised Rs 575 crore for its fourth realty fund and the amount will be invested mainly in housing projects...
  • Acceptance of divine authority makes life easier Mahatma Gandhi There is an indefinable mysterious power that pervades everything. I feel it, though I do not see it. It is this unseen power which makes itself felt and...
  • How to speak our truth with kindness Peter Russell Deep down we are all of the same kind. We all want to feel at ease, to be treated with respect, to feel cared for and appreciated. None...
  • Chennai: Ancient temples and contemporary culture Long, beautiful beaches and ancient temples adorned with divine images of carved gods are the highlights among the best places to visit in Chennai. From old to contemporary and from...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.