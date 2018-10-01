Valencia in Morgan Hill will begin Phase 2 sales soon

Special Feature

Valencia in Morgan Hill by Dividend Homes has been selling fast, and it’s no surprise why with unique combination of location, design and price that come together so beautifully. The thoughtfully designed duet and single-family detached homes are two-story and are offered in an array of floorplan options to best suit your family’s needs.This remarkable new neighborhood was thoughtfully designed to include all the amenities you desire, including a pool, spa,and clubhouse alongside a beautiful display of Mediterranean architecture and lush landscaping.

The second and final phase will begin selling soon, and the Priority List is forming now. Get pre-approved today and your name will be added to the Priority List in the order your pre-approval is received. Those on the Priority List will get first opportunity to purchase the homes at Valencia prior to the general public.

The 3-to 5-bedroom plus loft floor plans range from approximately 1,796 to 2,765 square feet and are perfect for both singles and growing families. Each residence is built with premium Dividend Homes craftsmanship and is appointed with designer finishes and features. And it isn’t just what’s on the inside that counts because the exteriors are just as impressive with tile, brick and iron accents.

Get everything you desire in a new home when you live at Valencia. The extensive neighborhood amenities are just moments from your doorstep and recreational activities are plentiful within the surrounding area. Enjoy a day in the sun at the community pool or take a short drive over to Monterey or Santa Cruz. Wine connoisseurs will be elated by the superb wineries located along the nearby Santa Clara Valley Wine Trail. And there are a multitude of local lakes and parks nearby full of hiking trails and boating opportunities.

Located just blocks from downtown Morgan Hill, you have a wide selection of entertainment. Foodies will enjoy a variety of restaurants of both casual and international fare.If you prefer to stay in and enjoy the luxuries of your gorgeous new home, hosting is easy. Cater to a group of friends from your gourmet kitchen or entertain a large group from the community clubhouse with adjacent BBQ area.

Kids will love living at Valencia. There’s lots of fun to be had at the community pool and children’s play area. Parents will love that their kids have plenty of outdoor entertainment conveniently within their neighborhood. And children will attend the award-winning Morgan Hill Unified School District including El Toro Elementary, Martin Murphy Middle, and Ann Sobrato High.

Venturing out for work is easy because the heart of Silicon Valley is just a short commute away. If you prefer to go green and save on gas, you can hop on the Caltrain at the nearby Morgan Hill Caltrain Station. Get everywhere you need to be in no time from this premier Morgan Hill location.

Dividend Homes is pleased to offer this beautiful collection of homes starting in the low-$900,000s.

If you are interested in purchasing a home at Valencia, please contact one of our preferred lenders to get pre-approved. Our preferred lender information, as well as more information about this exciting new community and the floor plans, can be found onour website at ValenciaMH.com.

If you have any questions, please call (669) 888-3780 or email ValenciaSales@DividendHomes.com. The sales office is open Monday from 2pm-6pm and Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 11am-6:00pm and is located at 17790 Calle Granada, Morgan Hill, CA. We look forward to meeting you soon.

