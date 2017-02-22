Valentine’s Day celebrated at Ashton Place

A group of Indian Americans led by Payal Shah and Nirav Shah decided to celebrate Valentine Day last week and the event taking place at Ashton Place in Willow Brook, a Southside Chicago suburb turned out to be a huge success attracting over 400 guests and well-wishers. The DJ had a five-screen setup that displayed the live feed as the event was going on. All in all, the venue and stage looked grand and mesmerizing.

Payal Shah is a community activist associated with the Federation of Indian Association as executive member. Among the attendees were Chicago elite and community leaders.-From Suresh Shah