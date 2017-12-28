Valia of Indiana honored with ‘Jewel of Punjab’ Award

HIGHLAND, IN: Dr. Hardarshan Singh Valia, a coal scientist, an author and poet of Highland Indiana, USA, was selected as one of the 100 leading Global Punjabi Personalities to be included in an exclusive book “Jewels of Punjab” that was recently released in a special ceremony presided by India’s former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi.

Dr Valia won his placement in the book because of his extraordinary achievements in both Science and Arts. He is a world renowned coal scientist as well as truly a chronicler of life’s journey as expressed via the medium of stories, essays, and poetry.

The “Jewels of Punjab” award was given to Global Punjabi luminaries who excelled in fields of science, arts, social services, business, and politics. Dr. Hardarshan Singh Valia is in great company with, to name a few: Dr. Manmohan Singh (P.M. of India),’Nikki’ Haley (United States Ambassador to UNO), Harjit Singh Sajjan ( Canadian Defense Minister), Ajaypal Singh Banga (President & CEO of MasterCard), Dr. Narinder Singh Kapany (Father of Fiber Optics, USA), Didar Singh Bains (Peach King of USA), Vikramjit Singh Sahney (International President-World Punjabi Organization, ), Tarlochan Singh (Past Chairman Minority Commission of India), Surinder Singh Kandhari (Chairman – Gurudwara Guru Nanak Darbar, Dubai, UAE), Ranjit Singh Baxi (President European Recycling Association, U.K.), Inderjit Singh (Member of Parliament, Singapore), and Parminder Singh Marwaha ‘Katongole’ (Senior Presidential Advisor to the President of Uganda),.

Dr. Manmohan Singh said that Dr. Hardarshan Singh Valia represents the rare amalgamation of Science and Art. As a scientist, he is the only coal scientist in the world honored with the American Steel Industry’s three most prestigious awards. He has published several scientific papers, received two patents, chaired numerous national and international conferences about his field of expertise, contributed to several books, and invited to contribute to American Iron & Steel Institute website content.

Currently Dr. Valia spends much of his time chronicling life’s evolutionary journey through writing and spreading awareness about mother earth, its resources, conservation and preservation. His poems are exhibited in the cities of Indiana, for example on a sidewalk in city of Highland Indiana to celebrate cultural heritage of the city; on a building in the city of Gary Indiana for bringing aesthetics in neighborhood of abandoned buildings.

Dr. Valia also manages his own consulting firm Coal Science Inc. and has travelled extensively to advise corporations and governments.

Surendra Ullal

