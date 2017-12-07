Vandana kicks off campaign for Congressional seat

CHICAGO: Vandana Jhingan, a community activist, businesswoman, and media host has declared her candidacy for the US congress from 8th District of Illinois by kicking off her campaign for the position.

“There are innumerable problems and ailments stemming from ineffective governance and leadership that are afflicting and affecting a vast number of Americans from broad spectrums and walks of life.

Many of these problems have roots going back more than a few decades and their severity has only increased over time without much respite or recourse in sight. To correct these journeys my conscience has compelled me to run for 8th Congressional district in Illinois on a Republican ticket for all Americans,” said Jhingan talking to her supporters

Jhingan’s candidacy is supported by the Republican Hindu Coalition (RHC), and a number of community organizations like Bhartiya Senior Group (BSG) in Carol Stream. Jhingan has also received whole-hearted support from the Indian American community in Illinois.

Hari Bhai Patel, President of BSG, praised Jhingan’s selfless service to the community and called upon everyone to provide unconditional support to her. “Vandana is a selfless leader who has earned respect from community at large and has demonstrated true leadership working with the grassroots. Let’s support her in every way to revive the core values of America,” said Krishna Bansal, Indian American, a business and Republican Leader, who urged residents to come out and help with the petition drive.

Jhingan has served the community as the Midwest bureau chief of TV ASIA for more than 15 years and works on various appointed positions with the city of Schaumburg. Jhingan is happily married and has lived in Schaumburg since 2000.

In addition to serving on the boards of many local and national organizations, in her free time Jhinghan practices yoga, takes care of her elderly parents and volunteers with the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

