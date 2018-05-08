Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Versace to launch furniture range in India

Versace to launch furniture range in India
May 08
11:27 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Italian fashion and lifestyle major Gianni Versace is planning to bring in its range of furniture in India to tap the fast-growing luxury market here.
At present, furniture is the only product category in Versaces portfolio that is not available in India.

“We are looking (at launching the furniture range). We see no reason why we shouldn’t,” Gabriella Saracino, Worldwide Licensing and Home Division Director, Gianni Versace SpA told PTI.
However, she did not share the timeline of the launch of the furniture range in India. “We want to be 100 per cent sure (before launching) that it is the right location and the right partner.”
On being asked whether Versace would partner locals here for its furniture range, she said, “In distribution, yes. But the production would be in Italy”.

Saracino added, “We do not want any compromise on our quality. Our furniture is made in Italy. If people want quality, they buy our products. Otherwise, there are several other options in the market”.
Versaces furniture is made in Italy and exported to different markets. The home division, which includes furniture, accounts for 10 per cent of Versaces total turnover.
Founded in 1978 in Milan, Gianni Versace SpA is one of the leading international fashion design houses. It designs, manufactures, distributes and retails fashion and lifestyle products, including haute couture, accessories, jewellery, watches, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.
Versace and realty firm Unity Group have announced tie-up for developing Delhi’s tallest building, comprising 160 branded luxury apartments, with an investment of about Rs 500 crore.
This was Versaces second real estate project here, the first was in Mumbai with ABIL group, Saracino added.
On being asked whether the group is looking at partners for luxury real estate projects, she said, “At the moment, we want to concentrate on this (project).” PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • Bittersweet moment: Akshaye Khanna NEW DELHI: Akshaye Khanna, who was in the national capital to receive his father Vinod Khanna’s posthumous Dadasaheb Phalke Award, said it is a “bittersweet moment” for the family. “We...
  • Tearful honor National awards presented to kin of Sridevi & Vinod Khanna NEW DELHI: Two months after she died tragically, Sridevi’s daughters Janhvi and Khushi and husband Boney Kapoor collected the late...
  • Love it or not, Facebook launches dating service NEW YORK: Facebook doesn’t think hookups are meaningful and doesn’t want you to date your friends – but it’s known for a long time that its vast map of human...
  • Rajkummar Rao doesn’t like easy roles MUMBAI: Rajkummar Rao says he loves roles that test his limits as there is no fun in doing something that comes “easily and naturally” to him. The actor is known...
  • Akshay likes scripts about solutions, not problems Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, whose latest films offer entertainment with a message, said he gets many scripts on the country’s issues, but he is more interested in the solutions to...
  • Lifestyle habits to add 10 years to your life Eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, keeping a healthy body weight, not drinking too much alcohol, and not smoking during adulthood may add over a decade to the life expectancy...
  • Boy Scouts change name to admit girls NEW YORK: For 108 years, the Boy Scouts of America’s flagship program has been known simply as the Boy Scouts. With girls soon entering the ranks, the group says that...
  • Swimming-pool landscaping: pretty with a minimum of debris Landscaping around an outdoor swimming pool requires no-muss, no-fuss plant selections. The pool can be a flowery focal point, but don’t open it to litter from leaves and limbs. “Both...
  • The Handmaid’s Tale’ renewed for third season LOS ANGELES: Hulu’s critically-acclaimed series “The Handmaid’s Tale” has been renewed for a third season. The streaming service made the announcement at the 2018 Digital Content NewFronts event in New...
  • Versace to launch furniture range in India NEW DELHI: Italian fashion and lifestyle major Gianni Versace is planning to bring in its range of furniture in India to tap the fast-growing luxury market here. At present, furniture...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.