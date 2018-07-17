Veteran actor Rita Bhaduri passes away

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Rita Bhaduri, best known for her roles in films like “Hero No 1” and “Beta”, has died. She was 62. Bhaduri passed has away the morning after suffering cardiac arrest at Sujoy Hospital in suburban Juhu. She was in the hospital for the last two weeks. “She was suffering from kidney ailment and organs had become weak. She passed away due to cardiac arrest at about 1.45 am,” her niece Mini Bhaduri told PTI.

Actor Shishir Sharma took to Facebook to inform about her demise. “We deeply regret to inform you that Rita Bhaduri has departed for her journey beyond. The funeral rites will be held on July 17, Tuesday 12 noon at the Cremation Ground, Parsi Wada Road, Parshiwada, Chakala, Andheri East. Extremely sad.. Lost a wonderful human being. A mother to many of us.. Will miss you Ma,” he wrote. “I got a message from her niece, which I saw today early morning. It is saddening to hear that she is no more with us. We have acted in ‘Kumkum’, where she played my mother, she was really like a mother to us,” Shishir told PTI.

Bhaduri, who was last seen in television show “Nimki Mukhiya”, had also featured in films like ” Ghar Ho Toh Aisa”, “Anth”, “Virasat”, “Raja”, “Kya Kehna” and TV serials including “Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai”, “Amanat” and “Kumkum”. PTI

