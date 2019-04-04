Vibrant Goa roadshow to be held in San Francisco

VIDYA SETHURAMAN

India Post News Service

FREMONT, California: A roadshow on Vibrant Goa Global Expo and Summit 2019 (VG GES 2019) will be held in San Francisco on April 7 from 6.30 p.m. at Japra Mahal & Vineyards, 1000 Hunter lane, Fremont, to invite business houses to the event to be held later this year.

The roadshow is being organized under the initiative of Deepak Chhabra and supported by the Federation of Indo Americans, Northern California, and Festival of Globe, Silicon Valley.

VG GES 2019 (www.vibrantgoa.com), a dream project of Late Manohar Parrikar, the former Chief Minister of Goa, is focused on inclusive development of Goa in key areas such as innovation, sustainability, industries, MSME’s, technology, youth, skill development and knowledge sharing and networking. It will be held from October 17-19 in Goa, India.

Vibrant Goa 2019 is organized by Vibrant Goa Foundation in partnership with Global Network and BNI and in association with Goa Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Goa State Industries Association and Goa Technology Association. Make in India is the manufacturing partner of Vibrant Goa 2019. The initiative is supported by the state government of Goa.

VG GES 2019 will be one of a kind display expo; something that has never been witnessed by the people of Goa and its industry. This display shall be sharing all the developments, newer projects and vision of growth.

The knowledge summit at VG GES 2019 will be organized concurrently with the Expo with an aim to bridge the gap between Goan industries and other national as well as international players. Moreover, internationally acknowledged and successful Goans hailing from over 40 different countries will be visiting their native soil.

Pursuing the idea of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi to see India proliferate in corporate and commercial realms across the world by providing optimal combination of skilled human resources and state-of-the-art technology, VG GES 2019 will be an ideal platform to meet, interact, network and discuss business possibilities for importers,exporters, investors, customers, experts and all those who matter in business and trade.

VG GES 2019 is based on the Vibrant Gujarat model which brings together global business leaders, investors, corporations, thought leaders, policy and opinion makers to understand and explore business opportunities.

Key highlights of VG GES 2019 will be: Goa Expo; business to business (B2B) and business to government (B2G) meetings; knowledge sharing seminars on countries and sectors; technology transfer proposals; opportunities of Investment and joint ventures; signing of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with international chambers; company site visits; Goa Shopping Festival; and Guinness Book World Record attempt for largest feni drink (cashew Liquor)

Over 17 international roadshows across 17 key identified target countries globally and 20 national roadshows across 20 state capitals of India, are being conducted which will make way for the participation of international and national delegations, which will help in strengthening trade relations with India and Goa.

Key Sectors of focus:

Agro and Food Processing Emerging Technologies Construction Equipments IT (Information Technology) Light Engineering Medical Tourism Pharma and Biotech Startups and Start-up Institutions Ship Building Education Building Materials, construction and Real Estate Film & Entertainment Tourism and wellness Services and other sectors

Comments

comments