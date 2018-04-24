Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Vice President Naidu launches Assam cashless health scheme

Vice President Naidu launches Assam cashless health scheme
April 24
15:56 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

GUWAHATI: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has launched a health scheme of the Assam government that offers free medical care of up to Rs 2 lakh for every individual from Below Poverty Line (BPL) and Above Poverty Line (APL) families.
The cashless scheme, ‘Atal Amrit Abhiyan’, will cover 92 per cent of the state’s population with annual income below Rs 5 lakh, he said.
Congratulating the Assam government for the pro-poor scheme, Naidu said, “It is estimated that the number of Indians falling below poverty line due to health spending run as high as 63 million. The need of the hour is to safeguard people from this catastrophic health expenditure by providing comprehensive care.”

If the scheme is implemented in its letter and spirit, it will help the poor to a great extent, Naidu said.
“I am very happy to be here to formally launch this historic scheme. I call this historic. It will go down in the history of not just the state, but the country as a whole. I compliment the Assam government for launching this noble scheme because health is wealth,” the vice president said.
The state government has earmarked Rs 400 crore for the scheme in the financial year 2018-19, Naidu said.
He also praised the state government for naming the scheme after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
“Atal Bihari Vajpayee will always be remembered in the country for the revolution he started for (effective) communication. He brought recognition and respect for India in the world with the Pokhran (blast). At the same time, we (the BJP government) also worked for peace and progress of the country,” Naidu said.
Referring to the National Family Health Survey-IV, the vice president attributed shortage of manpower, mainly doctors, in the medical sector as one of the reasons behind the poor infrastructure.
India has less than one doctor for every 1,000 people, which is far below WHO norm, he rued.
“The prime minister said that he wanted to see every district has a medical college. That should be our goal. We can allow private sector with some regulations, but regulation should not be strangulation,” Naidu said, and urged the Assam government to open medical colleges and healthcare centers in rural areas.

He advised the state government to make rural postings mandatory for MBBS graduates.
“People are not willing to go to rural areas, although 60 per cent of the population still lives in villages. Doctors who serve in rural areas must be given preferences during admission in PG medical courses,” Naidu said.
“India is embarking on an ambitious target of achieving universal health coverage by ensuring equitable access to healthcare for all citizens, regardless of their income level, social status, gender, caste and religion,” the vice president said.
Naidu said India has done fairly well in tackling communicable or infectious diseases, but non-communicable diseases remain a challenge.
“Non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes, heart ailments, stroke, cancer, obesity and respiratory problems, arise due to modern day lifestyle, which, surprisingly, is not confined to urban areas,” he opined.
Every school curriculum should include lessons on these non-communicable diseases and physical exercises should be made mandatory, Naidu said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • Vice President Naidu launches Assam cashless health scheme GUWAHATI: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has launched a health scheme of the Assam government that offers free medical care of up to Rs 2 lakh for every individual from...
  • Mobile application on diabetes launched NEW DELHI: In order to enable people to access essential diabetes care, a mobile application has been launched by the George Institute for Global Health, India under its the “Impact...
  • Ayushman services through wellness centers CHANDIGARH: Ayushman Bharat or the National Healthcare Protection Scheme (NHPS) will provide healthcare services through health and wellness centers, a Niti Aayog member has said. While making a presentation on...
  • Program to reduce stunting in 235 districts NEW DELHI: The government will cover 235 districts in the second phase of its Poshan Abhiyaan which aims to reduce stunting, under-nutrition, anemia among children, women and adolescent girls along...
  • 53 doctors suspended over ‘fake’ certificates MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) has summoned 53 doctors for questioning, amid allegations that they procured fake passing certificates for the additional degree courses of the College of Physicians...
  • Doc suspended for thrashing woman patient FEROZEPUR: A government doctor, who allegedly thrashed a woman patient at the Civil Hospital here, has been suspended by the Punjab Health department. Khushaldeep Singh has been suspended and sent...
  • Push to expedite work on new AIIMS in Bathinda CHANDIGARH: Union minister and SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal has asked the Punjab government to expedite the construction of an approach road to the AIIMS work site in Bathinda. The...
  • Global event for youths with disabilities NEW DELHI: India will host the Global IT Challenge for Youth with Disabilities (GITC) this year, which is expected to be attended by people from 24 Asia-Pacific countries. The event...
  • Israeli firm marketing portable ECG monitors If your doctor orders an electrocardiogram (ECG) to check your heart rhythm and blood flow or to diagnose a heart attack, a technician will stick 10 or 12 adhesive electrodes...
  • Health official warns of fake marijuana BALTIMORE: Baltimore’s health commissioner is joining the call urging people to stay away from fake marijuana as cases of severe bleeding by users tick upward. Dr. Leana Wen says synthetic...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.