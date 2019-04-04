‘Vidyut fabulous’

Debutante Asha Bhat has called her Junglee co-star Vidyut Jammwal fabulous and said that shooting for this film has been mentally and physically demanding.

Talking about working with Vidyut and filming in the jungle, Asha told IANS: “Vidyut is fabulous. We connected over fitness and food . He is a really positive person. He is always energetic and giving as an actor and human being.

“This movie has been physically and mentally demanding. Shooting in the jungle was challenging and fun at the same time. We got to learn a lot of things.”

Before making her debut in Bollywood, Asha became a beauty pageant titleholder from Karnataka. She won the Miss Supranational pageant of the year 2014 and became the first Indian to win the said pageant.

The actress is super kicked about making her debut.

“I am super excited. There are different kinds of emotions on my mind right now, the most prominent one being gratitude,” she said.

“Junglee”, an action thriller, is directed by Chuck Russell and produced by Junglee Pictures.

It also features Pooja Sawant, Asha Bhat and Atul Kulkarni in lead roles. The movie released March 29. IANS

