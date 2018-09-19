Vijay Jolly expects Modi govt to emerge victorious again

Ramesh Soparawala

India Post News Service

WASHINGTON DC: Vijay Jolly, one of the senior most BJP leaders and a front ranking Indian politician, exuded huge confidence predicting his party romping home victorious winning hands down in the national elections in India next year.

His confidence was based not only on his subjective assessment but also it had an objective touch, he said, based on the performance of the Modi Government in the past four years. The performance, he said, was ‘Bemissal’ (Unparalleled) and this could not be lost on the sagacious Indian electorate.

Vijay Jolly was in Chicago to attend the 2nd World Hindu Congress. He interacted with global Hindu leaders and Indian Diaspora at large. From Chicago Jolly flew to Washington DC and then to New York. He had a telephonic interview with this correspondent while in Washington DC.

In Washington and New York he won the hearts of many an Indian American in the Tri -state area with his humility and amiable demeanor. The NRI community of USA accorded him a rousing welcome in Washington. He happened to meet US Congresswoman Barbara J Comstock (Rep Virginia) and presented her with Lord Ganesh Idol wishing that the all obstacles in her political career will be removed by the Lord’s blessings.

In a talk with her, Jolly emphasized the huge level of friendship and understating between the US and India, and urged her to further cement the bilateral ties. He invited her to visit India again whenever convenient and assured her a red carpet welcome. He also invited people from all walks of life and faiths. Congresswoman Barbara had visited India last year and was highly impressed by India’s progress under its new leadership.

Vijay Jolly also had a meeting with the prospective Maryland Governor Republican incumbent Gov. Larry Hogan and sought the opportunity to impress upon him the need for stronger Indo-US ties. He wished him well in his election bid.

Besides the big political stalwarts in American politics, Jolly also met with front ranking Indian American community activists. He enumerated various achievements of and successes of the corruption free Modi Government, and pitched for all-round support for the next general elections in India next year.

India Post had conducted a survey for its special India Day issue and the prime focus was on 2019 elections. It would be worth recalling that the consensus among the readers surveys was that the Modi government would romp home victorious as there was no credible opposition.

India Post News Bureau adds:

Vijay Jolly while speaking at a public reception at Bombay Tandoor restaurant in Washington DC, touched upon the next Indian Parliamentary Elections in 2019 describing the Modi ‘Sarkar ke 4 Saal as Bemisaal’ and cited its achievements during its 48 months of good governance in India.

Providing electricity to 19,000 rural villages, 5 crore gas connections to women folks, toilets in cities and villages, GST simplifying trade, demonetization introduced for free trade and tax practices and building friendly relations with neighboring countries were cited as the major achievements of PM Modi government by Jolly in his 45 minutes long address frequently cheered by the assembled NRIs.

All the assembled non resident Indians vociferously raised their hands in protest against the recent slanderous remarks against PM Modi by Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam in India.

A two minutes silence was observed in memory of Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee by the NRIs.

Vijay Jolly paid rich tributes and recalled the valiant fight of “Saragarhi Sikh soldiers” who were martyred on 12th September 1897 while defending North Western Frontier post of what is now in Pakistan, against the invading army of 14,000 Pashtun tribesmen in undivided Bharat. Jolly presented saffron scarf’s to all office bearers of National Council of Asian Indian Leaders Association. A Ganesh statute was presented by Jolly to Mr. Gopinath, President-NCAIA, on the occasion.

A Special Citation was awarded to Jolly for meritorious services in International Diplomacy and Promoting People to People Friendship. Prominent personalities including ambassadors, journalists, parliamentarians and social leaders of Washington DC were present in large numbers to welcome & cheer the visiting leader.

