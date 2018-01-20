Villainous charmer

She regained her fame as a TV star with the success of her popular TV show Naagin and now Mouni Roy can’t wait to show off her talent on the big screen. The actress is all set to make her debut with Akshay Kumar starrer Gold and as soon as the film went on floor, Mouni bagged her second film – Brahmastra, where she is expected to showcase her villainous side.

Brahmastra is a trilogy that features Alia Bhatt as the leading lady and Ranbir Kapoor as the vigilante – superhero. Alia is said to play the role of a damsel in distress as well as Ranbir’s love interest. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a prominent role and rumors have it that he plays the main villain.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is slated to release on August 15, 2019.

