Vimana upbeat with enhanced infrastructure

BIRMINGHAM, AL: The New Year marks a new beginning for Vimana Franchise Systems LLC. It has announced introducing its third product for independent hoteliers. It is also unveiling a radically-enhanced infrastructure of franchise support services that will make it easy for franchisees to compete head on with the bigger brands.

Steve Belmonte, Vimana Franchise Systems CEO, said, “We remain committed to offering owners a lot more for a lot less. In addition to paying the lowest franchise fees in the industry and enjoying the easiest terms, franchisees will now have access to a dozen new tools, technologies and services that will help grow their businesses and their bottom lines.

“In addition, independent hotels that wish to reap the benefits of a Soft Brand while retaining their name and their overall independence, can now join the ‘Independent Collection by Vimana,'” Belmonte said.

“Hotels can keep their names (with a small tweak to their signage) and experience the same fortified infrastructure we are now making available to our Centerstone and Key West members.”

The new Vimana Franchise Systems’ support infrastructure includes the following in its low 4% fee:

• New Central Reservation System

• New Global Loyalty Club Program

• NEW Revenue Management Program

• No-Cost, Cloud-based PMS

• Preferred OTA agreements

• Worldwide Sales Department

“What is helping to make the Vimana so great in 2017 is our many new partners who are driving the technology and providing consultative services to our members,” said Amanda Belmonte, VP of Franchise Services.

“In particular, we have partnered with IBC (InnDependent Boutique Collection) to give our hotels direct access to the company’s channel management and booking technology via the IBC Marketplace.

Likewise, our new Revenue Management program is supported by Room Results; the new website is designed by Infomedia; our buying power is driven by Source1 Purchasing, and Vimana University is powered by HMBookstore.

“In addition, Vimana has fortified its staff to also aid franchisees in their sales efforts,” she said. “A new worldwide sales staff will market each property, manage all incoming leads, and work in tandem with hotel marketers and managers to place bids on a regular and ongoing basis.

“Vimana has also secured the expertise of Tim Pigsley, former vice president of marketing at Ramada, to serve as the Vimana Technology Advisor. To drive the PR effort on, Vimana selected Barbara Worcester and PRPRO to lead the Vimana PR effort both on a national and property level.

India Post News Service