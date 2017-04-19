Please set up your API key!

India Post

  • RSS

VIP culture of beacon lights to end from May 1: Gadkari

VIP culture of beacon lights to end from May 1: Gadkari
April 19
11:29 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Seeking to end VIP culture, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided that beacon light will be removed from all vehicles, including that of Prime Minister, from May 1.

“In a historic decision, the Cabinet has decided that beacon lights will be removed from all vehicles, barring emergency services vehicles, from May 1,” Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said.

Gadkari is the first minister to remove the beacon from his official vehicle.

The minister said “this government is a government of common masses and has decided to abolish VIP culture of beacon lights and sirens”.

The notification in this regard will be issued soon, he said, adding that the decision is a democratic one.–PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top




  • E-paper




  • Subscribe To Our Mailing List


    Your e-mail will be secure with us. We will not share your information with anyone !

    Enter your email address:

    other subscribing options
  • Facebook

  • Comments

    comments

  • Download Media Kit




ARCHIVES

LATEST ARTICLES

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright . All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.