Virat Kohli and team all set to play for the next few years

After beating Sri Lanka in the Test match series, Virat Kohli on Monday said the prospect of playing together with the same bunch of players for the next few years excites his team.

“We are a young side. As I mentioned before, we look forward to playing Test cricket, every match, with the same kind of excitement and that is the only way. If you take the foot off the pedal the (other) teams will catch you,” Kohli said post series.

“Your team can lose the momentum and the doubt starts to creep in so we like to be prepared beforehand and be proactive rather than reactive; that has worked so far. We have age on our side, we have the opportunity to play together for the next 5-6 years and that really excites us,” the captain added.

While talking about the Sri Lankan team, “All of them are super talented players and that is why they are playing for their country, they should be very proud of that. We have seen that they have beaten Australia here 3-0, this side is not very different from that. Sometimes a side may have the momentum but sometimes does not. As long as you keep working hard and believe in it as well, the results do come your way.”

“It is about the belief and doing the same hard work day in and day out regardless of the results. You should not lose hope and motivation because of a few results here and there which is what we believe in as a team. It is cricket, it is a team (game) at the end of the day and those are the principles that we follow,” Kohli finally said. –News Source

Comments

comments