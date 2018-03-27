Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Virginia health rankings reveal disparities

Virginia health rankings reveal disparities
March 27
06:21 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

RICHMOND, Va.: The affluent suburbs of Northern Virginia are the healthiest communities in the state, and lower-income localities, especially in the southern and western parts of the commonwealth, have the most serious health problems, according to a recent study.
The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation reported that for the third year in a row, Loudoun, Fairfax and Arlington are the healthiest counties in Virginia. They share low rates of premature death and a high percentage of adults with education beyond high school.
But Petersburg, Emporia and Martinsville ranked lowest in the foundation’s eighth annual county health report. Those three localities all had high unemployment and high rates of child poverty – factors associated with poor health.
The rankings are based on health outcomes and health factors. Health outcomes include the length and quality of life; health factors include behaviors such as smoking, access to care, social and economic conditions and physical environment.
“A lot of it has to do with things we call social determinants of health,” said Bob Hicks, Virginia’s deputy commissioner for community health services. “Where there is high unemployment and where there are schools not performing and the kids aren’t educated to a certain level, we see these trends continuing in poor health outcomes.”
Hicks and his team at the Virginia Department of Health use the statistics from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation to start conversations about communities’ health needs and to work with residents to best utilize resources.
“We require each of the local health directors to be involved in doing a community health assessment,” Hicks said. “Resources are always limited so the assessment results in a ranking by the stakeholders (in the community) of what they would like to see addressed.”
In Petersburg, the community health assessments have led to efforts to reduce teen pregnancy. In 2011, the city’s teen pregnancy rate was 101 pregnancies per 1,000 females ages 15-19. According to the most recent report, the rate has dropped to 87 pregnancies per 1,000 females in that age category.
However, not every locality is showing progress. In 2016, Hopewell was ranked 118th in Virginia. But in the most recent report, Hopewell dropped to 126th among the state’s 133 counties and cities. Among the factors: Thirty percent of Hopewell residents live in poverty, and more than half of the children there live in single-parent households.
“You’ll find those (inequities) all over the place,” said Chris Gordon, chief of staff for community and health services. “Even if you look at the high-ranking countries like Loudoun and Fairfax, you’re going to find disparities in equity.”
Seven percent of people living in Fairfax are in poverty. While that is a small percentage, more than 1 million people live in Fairfax – and so nearly 80,000 of them are living in poverty.
Hicks said he hopes the data will lead to improvement in health across the state. “That is really the goal – to give people the opportunity to live in a healthy community.”
This story was produced by the Virginia Commonwealth University’s Capital News Service.-AP

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • Virginia health rankings reveal disparities RICHMOND, Va.: The affluent suburbs of Northern Virginia are the healthiest communities in the state, and lower-income localities, especially in the southern and western parts of the commonwealth, have the...
  • H-1B process to begin from April 2; premium processing suspended WASHINGTON: The US will start accepting petitions for H1-B visas from April 2, a federal agency announced as it temporarily suspended the premium processing of all such work visas, popular...
  • US marine arrested from Indo-Nepal border NEW DELHI: A 50-year-old US marine commando was arrested by the SSB from the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar after he was allegedly found roaming in the area in a suspicious...
  • Indian-origin brothers indicted for money laundering NEW YORK: Two Canadian brothers of Indian-origin have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly operating an Internet-based unlicensed money service business that processed more than USD 250...
  • Indian couple jailed for human trafficking WASHINGTON: An Indian couple in the US has been sentenced to a year’s imprisonment on charges of human trafficking and labor exploitation of an illegal immigrant from India. The couple...
  • ICE director to testify in California suit SACRAMENTO, Calif.: The nation’s top immigration enforcer is likely to testify in a lawsuit brought by the Trump administration over California’s so-called sanctuary laws seeking to protect people in the...
  • Family mourns Punjab youth killed by ISIS PHAGWARA: It was a deep shock for the family of Phagwara village Bohani youth Sukhwinder Singh (37) as they were hoping he would return back safe from Iraq as his...
  • Global effort needed on Syria crisis: Satyarthi NEW DELHI: Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi has called for immediate global Endeavour to solve the Syrian refugee crisis, and said the goal of providing security and education to children and...
  • Trump rails against sanctuary cities WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump convened some of the nation’s top law enforcement officials to rail against so-called sanctuary cities as he continues his crackdown on jurisdictions that flout federal immigration...
  • Immigrant in widely seen video is released SAN DIEGO: A Mexican woman in the U.S. illegally who was dragged away from her daughters by authorities in a widely viewed video was being released on her own recognizance...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.