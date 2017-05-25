Please set up your API key!

India Post

Vishwa Shanthi to present tales of ‘Magical India’

May 25
09:30 2017
SAN FRANCISCO, CA: Vishwa Shanthi Performing Arts (VSPA) features in the prestigious San Francisco International Arts Festival on Saturday, May 27 at 3:15 PM at the Cowell Theater, Fort Mason, San Francisco.

It plans to engage the audience by enacting stories from ancient India when demi-gods and demons competed for supremacy, princesses and heroes charmed the populace, and different folk cultures celebrated festivals with dances. Unlike a purely classical Indian dance performance, this format brings together more characters, stories, colors, and costumes bringing more appeal to all ages and cultures. “So come dream with us – “Once upon a time…stories from Magical India,” it says.

Not only through the medium of Bharatha Natyam, a 3000+ year old classical dance form of South India but combining folk dances of India, artistic director, Shreelata Suresh and over 30 dancers will tell you about the Ramayana – the epic story of devotion and duty, about the Buddha in a Jataka tale of compassion and about the young and brave God, Muruga.

Clear English explanations accompanied by visuals will help the audience to enjoy the stories, traditional music, poetry, facial expressions, drama and pure rhythmic dance, and at the same time strike a chord of inner spiritual meaning and joy. Shreelata Suresh and VSPA will enthrall the audience’s visual and auditory senses while enlightening their mind.

India Post News Service

