Vladimir Putin would have preferred if Hillary Clinton won US election: Trump

Along with the recent allegations on Russia and US President Donald Trump, for influencing the US elections last year, the President stated that Russia would have much preferred it if his opponent, Hillary Clinton, had won because she would have “decimated” the American army and would have relied on “windmills” instead of exporting energy.

“So there are many things that I do that are the exact opposite of what he would want,” the President said during an interview, referring to Vladimir Putin.

“So what I keep hearing about that he would have rather had Trump, I think ‘probably not,’ because when I want a strong military, you know she (Clinton) wouldn’t have spent the money on military. When I want tremendous energy, we’re opening up coal, we’re opening up natural gas, we’re opening up fracking, all the things that he (Putin) would hate, but nobody ever mentions that,” Trump continued.

He pointed out that it was illogical to assume that Russia had meddled in the elections as his opponent’s energy and defense policies were much more suitable for them. –News Source

