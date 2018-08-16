Something went wrong with the connection!

VP of real estate group arrested for fraud

August 16
12:09 2018
Noida: The vice president of a real estate group has been arrested here on charges of cheating buyers, police has said. The Crime Branch of the Gautam Buddh Nagar police arrested Amit Satija, vice president, Earth Iconic Infrastructure Private Limited, located in Sector 16 here, police said. “Satija, a resident of Vasant Kunj in Delhi, is accused of not giving the property despite taking money from the buyers,” the police said in a statement.
The action was taken on a complaint by one of the buyers Harsh Thapar, a resident of Meerut, police said. The complainant has also alleged that when he asked the firm to return his money, the accused denied and instead threatened he, according to the first information report (FIR) lodged at Sector 20 police station. PTI

