Wagah-like retreat ceremony at Indo-Bangladesh border

SILIGURI, West Bengal: The Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) today held a joint retreat ceremony at the Fulbari border near here, on the lines of the beating retreat program at Attari-Wagah border.

The border guards of the two nations in full regalia lowered their respective national flags at 3 pm at the integrated check post at the Fulbari-Bangalbandha border.

The ceremony was jointly inaugurated by Director Generals of BSF and BGB, Krishan Kumar Sharma and Maj Gen Md Shafeenul Islam, respectively by unveiling a plaque and releasing of balloons, a BSF statement said.

Sharma expressed hope that the program would go a long way in promoting goodwill between the border guards and the two countries in general.

The BGB DG said the Bangladesh government desired to maintain better relations between the two countries and border guards.

A plan was afoot to set up a gallery and museum to showcase the achievements of the BGB and the BSF at the integrated check post, the statement added. PTI

Comments

comments