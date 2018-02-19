Waiting, waiting

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted arriving at Karan Johar’s residence recently post the success of their latest film ‘Padmaavat’. Though the two have been tight-lipped about their relationship, they have been high on PDA (public display of affection) at events, thus confirming their togetherness. Interestingly, according to reports, the two are most likely to tie the knot in mid-2018. Sources say that they will have a destination wedding since both like beaches.

When asked about his wedding plans in a television interview, Ranveer said, “Really, I don’t know where that’s coming from. But, yes of course, these are things I think about. I try and create a work and life balance so as much as I consumed by my work at the moment, these things are on my mind. But, nothing decisive as of yet.”

Deepika had said in a recent interview, “Hmmm…and what would the next level be? It’s not obvious. I don’t know if marriage per se… Because I believe every relationship has its natural progression. I’m discovering that myself.”

